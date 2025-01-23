Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts suffered a 4-0 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Trending

Mallorca vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Mallorca were on a winless run of 16 matches on the trot against Real Betis in La Liga before they managed to secure a 2-1 victory away from home in the reverse fixture last year.

Real Betis have won three of their last four matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they had managed in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Mallorca won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin in September last year and could complete a La Liga double over Real Betis for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction

Mallorca have consistently exceeded expectations this season but were given a reality check by Villarreal last week. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will look to secure a European spot this year.

Real Betis are in the midst of a difficult transition at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Mallorca have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Real Betis

Mallorca vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback