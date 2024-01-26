Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

The Andalusians have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini over the years but seem to be experiencing a difficult transition at the moment. Real Betis are only four points behind the top six and will need to take it up a notch for the remainder of the season.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts edged Girona to a 3-2 victory in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 15 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 11 victories.

Real Betis have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in a La Liga match against Granada this month.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Real Madrid in a La Liga encounter in their first game of the year.

Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have largely failed to meet expectations this season and will be intent on making amends in this fixture. The likes of Isco and Willian Jose can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Mallorca have struggled in La Liga this season and are in need of an immediate resurgence at the moment. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Real Betis

Mallorca vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isco to score - Yes