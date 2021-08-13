Mallorca vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Betis begin their 2021-22 La Liga campaign with an important fixture this weekend as they take on Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday. Real Betis have been impressive in recent years and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Mallorca were level on points with Espanyol in the Segunda Division last season and secured automatic promotion to La Liga. The newly-promoted outfit has been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis, on the other hand, managed a sixth-place finish in La Liga last season and have assembled an impressive squad. The Andalusians have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

This season... our armbands will be special! ©😍



In the games at home, it will be dedicated to places and neighbourhoods in Seville 🏠🔝



When playing away, we will wear different towns of our province 💼👨‍👩‍👧



We're starting Olivares, home of @JMirandaG19! 💚🆒 pic.twitter.com/wW8hOzNUX6 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 13, 2021

Mallorca vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a slight advantage over Mallorca and have won seven games out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed six victories against Real Betis and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams suffered defensive lapses on the day and will want to be more robust this weekend.

Mallorca form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Real Betis form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Mallorca vs Real Betis Team News

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Angel Rodriguez, Amath Ndiaye, and Dominik Greif are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Sanchez

Doubtful: Angel Rodriguez, Amath Ndiaye, Dominik Greif

Suspended: None

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly and Diego Lainez are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Victor Camarasa is also carrying a knock and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Diego Lainez, Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Victor Camarasa

Suspended: None

Mallorca vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Salva Sevilla, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodriguez; Abdon Prats

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Aitor Ruibal, Rodri, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Mallorca vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have impressive players in their ranks and will likely dominate possession this weekend. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales can be impressive on their day and will want to step up in this match.

Mallorca have been impressive over the past year and will have to put their best foot forward on Saturday. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Real Betis

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi