Mallorca vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos were held to a 3-3 draw by Manchester City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side lost the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Mallorca and have won 24 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Mallorca have won two of their last three matches at home against Real Madrid in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they had achieved in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Real Madrid have won 12 of their last 15 matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored a total of 39 goals in these games.

Mallorca won this fixture at home against Real Madrid by a 1-0 margin in La Liga this season and could win consecutive such games against Los Blancos for the first time in their history.

After a run of three defeats in four matches in La Liga, Mallorca are unbeaten in four of their last five games in the competition.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti and are currently the favourites to win the La Liga title. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have been exceptional this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Mallorca have found their footing over the past month but will be up against a powerful opponent in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Real Madrid

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes