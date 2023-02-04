Mallorca vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Preview

Mallorca are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Los Blancos defeated Valencia by a fairly comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 23 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

Mallorca have lost nine of their last 10 games against Real Madrid in La Liga and have conceded at least three goals in six of their nine defeats.

Real Madrid have earned points in eight of their last nine matches away from home against Mallorca, with their previous failure to take something away from this fixture coming in a 1-0 defeat in 2019.

Mallorca have won four of their last seven matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in all three of their home victories during this period.

Real Madrid have managed 45 points from their 19 games in La Liga this season - their highest tally at this stage of the competition since the 2016-17 campaign.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign and will need to work hard to catch up with Barcelona in the title race. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been impressive this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Mallorca have struggled against Real Madrid in the past but can pack a punch on their day. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Real Madrid

Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

