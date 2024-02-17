Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Preview

Mallorca are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side edged Rayo Vallecano to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Real slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 18 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 10 victories.

Mallorca are winless in their last eight matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga, suffering seven defeats during this period and failing to score in any of these seven games.

After a run of five defeats in six matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

After a winless of run of five matches on the trot in La Liga, Mallorca won their previous game in the competition by a 2-1 margin against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Sociedad lost their previous game in La Liga against Osasuna and have not suffered consecutive league defeats since October 2022.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season and will need to be at their best in the coming months. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Andre Silva can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Mallorca have also failed to meet expectations this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Real Sociedad

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Andre Silva to score - Yes