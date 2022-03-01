Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd March 2022

Fresh off the back of ending their three-game winless run, Real Sociedad take a trip to the Visit Mallorca Stadium to face Mallorca on Wednesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, head into the game on a two-match losing streak and will be looking to arrest their slump in form.

Mallorca failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss against Valencia.

Prior to that, they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis on February 20 which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

With 26 points from 25 games, Mallorca are currently 16th in the La Liga table, five points above Alaves in the final relegation spot.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Osasuna 1-0 on home turf.

Priorer to that, Los Txuri-Urdin were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing two, including a 3-1 defeat against Leipzig in the Europa League.

With 41 points from 25 games, Real Sociedad are currently seventh in the league standings, one point off Villarreal in the Conference League qualification spot.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad head into Wednesday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from their last 27 encounters.

Mallorca have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Mallorca are ranked 14th in terms of their home record this season, winning four games and claiming 18 points from 13 home matches.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in each of the last four meetings between the sides since 2013, scoring eight goals and keeping clean sheets in each game.

Los Txuri-Urdin are winless in all but one of their last four outings across all competitions since the turn of the year, with a 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey on January 5 being the only exception.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Mallorca have lost each of their last two games by close margins and will be looking to arrest their recent drop-off in form. However, they have struggled for results against the visitors, losing each of their last four encounters. We predict this trend will continue, with Real Sociedad claiming all three points.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Real Sociedad

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P