Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2024

Mallorca will play host to Real Sociedad at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Preview

Mallorca have been impressive in the competition, making it to the semi-finals. In the previous edition, they were knocked out in the round of 16. They passed the first major test of their title credentials by stunning high-flying La Liga side Girona 3-2 in the quarter-finals. However, the team have suffered setbacks since then.

Los Piratas lost their last two matches against Real Betis 1-0 and Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in league action, ending their five-game undefeated streak. Copa del Rey is a different competition and the hosts are expected to exploit their home advantage ahead of the return leg. The sides’ last meeting at this venue ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors are sixth-placed in La Liga with 37 points, although they trail the leaders Real Madrid by 20 points. Real Sociedad defeated Osasuna 2-0 in the Copa del Rey round of 16 before dispatching Celta Vigo in the semis to book a date with Mallorca. Real Sociedad have lost once in their last 18 matches in all competitions.

Txuri-Urdin are in search of a fourth title, with their last Copa del Rey success dating to 2020. They are slightly superior in the sides’ head-to-head stats - with 15 wins as opposed to 12 for Mallorca in 36 clashes, along with four draws. Real Sociedad are undefeated in their last three trips to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches against Real Sociedad.

Mallorca have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Real Sociedad.

Mallorca have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Real Sociedad boast three wins in their last five away matches, drawing once and losing once.

Mallorca have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Real Sociedad have won thrice and drawn twice.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Abdón is the leading scorer of this edition, with six goals scored in favor of Mallorca. Canadian striker Cyle Larin is also a huge attacking threat for the side, netting four times so far.

Real Sociedad have been scoring few goals both in the cup competition and La Liga, but have maintained their good shape and can be difficult to handle.

Mallorca come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-1 Real Sociedad

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Real Sociedad to score - Yes