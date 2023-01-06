Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Mallorca will host Real Valladolid at the Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday (January 7) in La Liga.

The hosts are playing well after a sluggish start and are now pushing for the top half of the standings. Mallorca lost 2-0 to Getafe in their last league game but bounced back to win 2-0 in extra time over Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (January 4).

Mallorca sit mid-table in 11th place with 19 points from 15 games in the La Liga standings.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status. They lost 2-0 to defending champions Real Madrid in their last game, conceding twice in the final ten minutes before getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Mallorca and Valladolid, who lead 15-13, while five games have been drawn.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture.

Mallorca are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in the fixture since 2010.

Both teams have scored just 13 league goals this season. Only two teams, both in the drop zone, have scored fewer.

Valladolid have picked up four points on the road in the league this season. Only Elche and newly promoted Almeria (both 2) have picked up fewer.

Mallorca have conceded 15 goals in La Liga this season, the second-fewest of all teams outside the European spots in the standings.

Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Mallorca have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last five league outings. They're unbeaten in their last two home games.

Valladolid, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across competitions. They have lost their last three away league games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-0 Real Valladolid

Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last seven competitive games.)

