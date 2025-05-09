Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Mallorca host last-placed Real Valladolid at Son Moix Stadium in La Liga on Saturday. Valladolid will be relegated at the end of the season, while the hosts, 10th in the standings, are hoping to finish at least seventh to secure a direct UEFA Europa League group-stage spot next season.

Los Piratas have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last six league games. They are winless in their last three games and suffered their second consecutive defeat on Monday, as they lost 1-0 away to Girona.

The visitors met league leaders Barcelona in their previous outing last week and suffered a narrow 2-1 home loss. Iván Sánchez broke the deadlock in the sixth minute to give them an early lead, but Barcelona scored twice after the break to secure a comeback win.

Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 69 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 29 wins. Los Piratas are not far behind with 24 wins, and 16 games have ended in draws.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak against Valladolid to three games with a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

The visitors have conceded 83 goals in 34 league games this season, 41 more than Mallorca.

Real Valladolid have lost their last 11 away games across all competitions.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in LaLiga this season, scoring 25 goals. Los Piratas, meanwhile, have the second-worst record, scoring 31 goals.

Notably, eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals.

Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los Piratas have endured a winless run in their last three games without scoring and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Exactly six of their 12 wins in La Liga this season have been registered at home, while five of the 14 losses have come at home.

Abdón Prats, Chiquinho, and Manu Morlanes remain sidelined with injuries, while Robert Navarro will also miss this match as he has been unable to overcome a knock.

Pucelanos have scored at least once in four consecutive league games for the first time since October and will look to find the back of the net here. They have conceded 26 goals in their last seven away games, which is a cause for concern. Interestingly, they have won five of their last six away meetings against the hosts while keeping three clean sheets, but are unlikely to continue that form here.

David Torres and Javi Sánchez are sidelined with injuries, while Mamadou Sylla will serve a suspension after being booked against Barcelona.

While both teams have seen a drop in form recently, Valladolid are winless since January, and Los Piratas should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-0 Real Valladolid

Mallorca vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

