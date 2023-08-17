Mallorca vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Friday.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have made a fairly positive start to their La Liga campaign. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this match.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's seven victories.

Mallorca have won each of their last two matches against Villarreal in La Liga and could secure three league victories on the trot against the Yellow Submarines for the first time in their history.

After a run of five victories in eight matches away from home against Mallorca in La Liga, Villarreal are winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last seven home games in La Liga and have won each of their last three such games without conceding a single goal.

Villarreal are winless in their last three matches in La Liga and could equal their worst winless streak under Quique Setien in the competition.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Yellow Submarines have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Mallorca have made the Iberostar Stadium their fortress and have been a formidable force at home. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Mallorca 2-2 Villarreal

Mallorca vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes