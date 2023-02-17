Mallorca vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with an impressive Mallorca outfit in an important clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the course of their La Liga campaign. The home side suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

After a run of only two victories in 22 matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Mallorca have won three of their last six matches against the Yellow Submarines in the competition.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last five matches against Villarreal at home in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in four of these five games.

Mallorca have won their last four matches at the Iberostar Stadium without conceding a single goal - the longest such run in the competition at the moment.

Villarreal have lost their last three matches in La Liga and could suffer four consecutive defeats in the competition for the first time since May 1999.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have flattered to deceive over the course of their La Liga campaign and are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The Valencia-based outfit has a good squad at its disposal and will need to be at its best to qualify for Europe in the coming months.

Mallorca have troubled Villarreal over the past year and have a stellar home record in La Liga this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Villarreal

Mallorca vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes