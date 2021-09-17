Mallorca vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Mallorca in an important match on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Mallorca are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The newly-promoted outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines played out a draw against Atalanta this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an impressive record against Mallorca and have won 13 matches out of 26 games played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed five victories against Villarreal and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Villarreal. Mallorca have improved in recent months and will want to pull off an upset this weekend.

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D

Mallorca vs Villarreal Team News

Mallorca have a good squad

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Franco Russo, and Aleksander Sedlar are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Sanchez

Doubtful: Aleksander Sedlar, Franco Russo, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta

Suspended: None

Villarreal need to be at their best

Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze and Dani Raba are injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part in this fixture. Gerard Moreno has made a full recovery, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Samuel Chuwueze, Dani Raba

Suspended: None

Mallorca vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Salva Sevilla; Takefusa Kubo, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Arnaut Danjuma; Boulaye Dia, Gerard Moreno

Mallorca vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been impressive over the past year but are yet to win a league game this season. Unai Emery has plenty of quality at his disposal but will need to make his unit click on Sunday.

Also Read

Mallorca excelled in the Segunda Division last season and will want to prove a point in this match. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Villarreal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi