Malmo FF vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of games this week as Malmo FF take on Ludogorets on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive so far and will want to win this match.

Malmo FF have been a formidable force in the Allsvenskan and can pack a punch on their day. The Swedish giants stunned Rangers in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ludogorets have also exceeded expectations so far and pulled off a crucial result against Olympiakos last week. The Bulgarian outfit has improved in recent years and has a point to prove this week

Malmo FF vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

Ludoogorets have never played an official game against Malmo FF and will be up against a stern challenge this week. The Bulgarian outfit did manage to cause the Olympiakos a few problems last week and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Malmo FF are an experienced outfit and will look to seize the initiative in this match. Both teams will have to adapt to their opponents' style of play this week to secure a first-leg advantage.

Malmo FF form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Ludogorets form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Malmo FF vs Ludogorets Team News

Malmo FF have a strong squad. Image Source: Archyworldys

Malmo FF

Ola Toivonen remains the only injury concern for Malmo FF and has been sidelined with a knee problem. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Innocent are serving suspensions and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ola Toivonen

Suspended: Anel Ahmedhodzic, Innocent

Unavailable: None

Ludogorets need to win this game

Ludogorets

Kiril Despodov picked up another yellow card against Olympiakos last week and remains suspended for this match. Higinio Marin is still injured and will be sidelined against Malmo FF this week.

Injured: Higinio Marin

Suspended: Kiril Despodov

Unavailable: None

Malmo FF vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Lasse Nielsen, Niklas Moisander, Eric Larsson; Erdal Rakip, Anders Christiansen; Oscar Lewicki, Soren Rieks, Antonio Colak; Felix Bejimo

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Anton Nedyalkov, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Cauly Souza; Wanderson, Pieros Sotiriou, Alex Menezes

Malmo FF vs Ludogorets Prediction

Malmo FF were impressive against Rangers last week and are in excellent form going into this game. The Swedish giants have played in the Champions League in recent years and will want to return to the prestigious competition.

Ludogorets have an outside chance of making it to Europe's premier tournament and will need to step up to the plate this week. Malmo FF are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Malmo FF 2-0 Ludogorets

