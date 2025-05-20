Malmo vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

Malmo will host AIK at the Eleda Stadion on Thursday in another round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get a result that could move them closer to the top three early in the season.

Malmo picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Halmstad last weekend to mark their fifth league win of the season after 10 games played. The defending champions have had a slow start to the season, having already lost one game fewer than they did in the entirety of last season, but will look to build on their three-game unbeaten run to move up from fifth place this weekend.

AIK were disappointed not to capitalize on any of their chances in their goalless draw against Hammarby on Sunday, but will be glad to remain the only unbeaten team in the league so far. Gnaget are one point off the top, having won five of their opening six games this campaign, but have won just one of their subsequent four outings and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend as they seek to end their four-year league title drought.

Malmo vs AIK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 180 previous occasions going into this midweek fixture. Malmo have won 80 of those games, and 55 have ended in draws, while AIK won the remaining 45.

Three of the last five meetings between these sides have ended in goalless draws.

Di blåe have been impressive in recent editions of this fixture, with 16 goals scored across the last 10.

The visitors have only won one of the last 10 meetings with Wednesday's hosts and have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of those games.

Both teams have the same offensive and defensive records so far this season, with 16 goals scored each and nine conceded after 10 games played.

Malmo vs AIK Prediction

The hosts are comfortable favorites going into Wednesday's clash thanks to their home advantage and extremely dominant record in recent editions of this fixture.

AIK will be confident to pick up a point and extend their unbeaten run in the Allsvenskan when they face the champions on Thursday. They have, however, lost their last five trips to the Eleda Stadion and could see that streak extend here.

Prediction: Malmo 2-1 AIK

Malmo vs AIK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of the visitors’ last six games have seen both teams getting on the scoresheet)

