Malmo vs Brommapojkarna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2025

The action continues in round seven of the Swedish Allsvenskan as Malmo play host to Brommapojkarna at the Eleda Stadium on Monday. Ulf Kristiansson’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their previous 18 meetings since July 2009.

Malmo returned to winning ways last Tuesday when they edged out Oster 2-0 when the two sides squared off at the Eleda Stadium. This followed a 2-0 defeat against Hammarby on April 23, a result which saw Henrik Rydstrom’s men’s 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Malmo have won three of their six Allsvenskan matches so far while losing one and picking up two draws to collect 11 points and sit fourth in the league standings.

Brommapojkarna, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against GAIS Goteborg when the two sides squared off at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium last time out.

Before that, Kristiansson’s men snapped their five-game losing streak on April 13 courtesy of a 3-0 win over Sirius, one week before securing a 3-2 victory over Varnamo on April 20.

With seven points from their five league matches this season, Brommapojkarna are currently 12th in the standings, level on points with Halmstad and GAIS, albeit with one game in hand.

Malmo vs Brommapojkarna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Brommapojkarna's four wins.

Malmo are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and three draws since late January.

Brommapojkarna have won just two of their most recent 12 away games while losing seven and picking up three draws since August 25.

Malmo have won all but one of their last seven home matches in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Sirius on April 18 being the exception.

Malmo vs Brommapojkarna Prediction

While Brommapojkarna have upped the ante in recent weeks, they face a sterner competition in a Malmo side who are unbeaten in their previous 18 encounters.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, we predict Kristiansson’s men will come away with all three points at the Eleda Stadium and send the visitors crashing back down to earth.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Brommapojkarna

Malmo vs Brommapojkarna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the last seven clashes between the two teams)

