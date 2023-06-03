Malmo vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2023 

Malmo will host Degerfors at the Eleda Stadion on Monday in another round of the 2023 Allsvenskan campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign but have hit a rough patch of late. They were beaten 3-0 by high-flying Elfsborg in their last game and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

Malmo sit second in the table with 25 points from 10 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track on Monday.

Degerfors, meanwhile, have struggled to come alive this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table with a third of the season gone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Varbergs last time out, with Elyas Bouzaiene scoring a second-half leveler to cancel out Luxembourg international Seid Korac's early own goal.

The visitors sit 12th in the table with just 11 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally next week.

Malmo vs Degerfors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Malmo and Degerfors. The hosts are undefeated in all seven matchups, picking up six draws and a win.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their seven games in this fixture and their last 15 across all competitions.

Malmo are one of two teams in the Swedish top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Degerfors are the only side in the Allsvenskan this season yet to pick up a point on the road.

Di Blae have the joint-second-best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of nine.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Allsvenskan this season with a goal concession tally of 27.

Malmo vs Degerfors Prediction

Malmo's latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to return to winning ways next week. They are undefeated on home turf all year and will be looking forward to Monday's game.

Degerfors are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last six games. They have performed woefully on the road this season and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Malmo 3-0 Degerfors

Malmo vs Degerfors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four league matchups)

