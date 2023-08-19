Malmo vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

Malmo will play host to Djurgarden at Eleda Stadion in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Malmo vs Djurgarden Preview

Malmo struggled to wrap up a modest campaign in the Swedish top flight last season, finishing in mid-table. It was one of their most disappointing seasons in recent times. However, they look more promising this term, sitting third with 41 points, one behind first-placed IF Elfsborg after 19 rounds of games.

Di blåe are eying the top spot and could make it if they get the better of Djurgarden. Malmo are in search of their first win over the visitors since early last year when they knocked Djurgarden out of the Svenska Cupen. Malmo have suffered three defeats against them since then and will be looking to settle a score.

Djurgarden finished second last term behind BK Häcken and are currently in fourth place behind Malmo, although trailing by eight points. The visitors have IFK Norrköping hot on their heels and could overtake them in the standings if they lose at Malmo. The upcoming clash is the main attraction of matchday 20.

Jarnkaminerna have won once in their last five matches but boast an impressive away record. They have suffered only one defeat in their last five matches on the road, winning thrice. Their previous visit to Eleda Stadion ended in a 3-2 win. However, Malmo are in better shape, with two of the league’s top scorers on their books.

Malmo vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Djurgarden.

Malmo have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Djurgarden.

Malmo have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Djurgarden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Malmo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Djurgarden have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Malmo vs Djurgarden Prediction

Malmo striker Isaac Kiese Thelin is leading the scoring chart with 12 goals while teammate Sebastian Nanasi comes second with nine. The hosts possess a solid attack that includes four players who boast five assists each for Malmo.

Oliver Berg has delivered five assists for Djurgarden and remains the side's number-one attacking threat. The visitors will take confidence from their head-to-head stat heading into this fixture.

Malmo come into the game as the favorites based on individuality and home advantage.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Djurgarden

Malmo vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Malmo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Malmo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Djurgarden to score - Yes