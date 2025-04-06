Malmo vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Malmo and Elfsborg go head-to-head on Monday. Oscar Hiljemark’s men have failed to win their last 13 visits to the Eleda Stadium since 2014 and will be looking to end this 11-year spell.

Ad

Jens Stryger Larsen gave Malmo a dream start to the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign as he netted the only goal of the game to inspire them to a 1-0 victory over Djurgarden last Saturday.

Henrik Rydstrom’s side had kicked off the Swedish calendar year with a solid cup campaign, picking up five straight victories, including wins over Elfsborg and Goteborg en route to booking a spot in the final.

Malmo come into the new season looking to replicate their 2024 run, where they picked up 65 points from their 30 games to secure their 28th league title.

Ad

Trending

As for Elfsborg, they finished the 2024 league campaign seventh in the table after picking up 35 points from their 30 matches. Hiljemark’s men kicked off the new season on a positive note as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Mjallby last Sunday.

While Elfsborg will look to get their season up and running on Monday, they have failed to win their last 13 trips to the Eleda Stadium since October 2014.

Ad

Malmo vs Elfsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Elfsborg have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Malmo are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Elfsborg, claiming 10 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in October 2014.

Elfsborg have failed to win four of their last five competitive away matches, losing three and picking up one draw since the start of November.

Malmo have won all but one of their most recent five home matches across all competitions, with a 3-2 defeat against Twente in the Europa League on January 23 being the exception.

Ad

Malmo vs Elfsborg Prediction

Meetings between Malmo and Elfsborg have often served up fireworks in the past and we anticipate another thrilling contest on Monday.

Rydstrom’s men boast a solid home record in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Elfsborg

Malmo vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Malmo’s last eight games)

Tip 3: First to score - Malmo (The hosts have also opened the scoring in their last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More