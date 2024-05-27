Malmo vs Elfsborg prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2023-24

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Malmo and Elfsborg go head-to-head at the Eleda Stadium on Tuesday. Jimmy Thelin’s men have lost their last four games on their travels and will head into the game looking to end this dry spell.

Malmo turned in a five-star performance as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Kalmar at the Eleda Stadium last Friday.

Henrik Rydstrom’s men have won all but one of their last four matches, with a 2-2 draw against Hacken on May 20 being the only exception.

With 28 points from 11 matches, Malmo currently sit at the top of the Allsvenskan table, three points above second-placed Djurgarden.

Elsewhere, Elfsborg made it four home wins on the bounce last time out when they edged out Halmstad 2-0 at Borås Arena.

While Thelin’s men have been rock-solid at home, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are currently on a four-game losing run.

Elfsborg have picked up 16 points from 11 matches to sit seventh in the league table but could move into fourth place with all three points on Tuesday.

Malmo vs Elfsborg Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Elfsborg have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Malmo Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Elfsborg Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Malmo vs Elfsborg Team News

Malmo

Malmo will take to the pitch without several players who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Oliver Berg, Stefano Vecchia, Niklas Moisander, Daníel Gudjohnsen

Suspended: None

Elfsborg

Niklas Hult is currently recuperating from a thigh injury and is out of contention for Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Niklas Hult

Suspended: None

Malmo vs Elfsborg Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Jens Larsen, Pontus Jansson, Derek Cornelius; Hugo Bolin, Sebastian Nanasi, Sergio Peña, Lasse Berg Johnsen; Busanello, Erik Botheim, Isaac Kiese Thelin

Elfsborg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcus Bundgaard; Johan Larsson, Sebastian Holmen, Gustav Henriksson, Rami Kaib; Ahmed Qasem, Michael Baidoo, Andri Baldursson; Simon Hedlund, Jalal Abdulai, Arber Zeneli

Malmo vs Elfsborg Prediction

Looking at recent results between Malmo and Elfsborg, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Eleda Stadium with plenty of goalmouth action.

Malmo are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Elfsborg at home and we see them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Elfsborg