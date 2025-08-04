Malmo vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2025 

Malmo will entertain FC Copenhagen at Eleda Stadion in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Both teams are set to lock horns for the first time since their last meeting six years ago.

Malmo vs FC Copenhagen Preview

Malmo began their campaign in the first qualifying round, crushing Georgian side Iberia 1999 6-2 on aggregate to reach the second qualifying round. Malmo also easily saw off the challenge of Latvian representatives, RFS, 5-1 in the second round. The Swedish giants will hope to maintain their momentum in the third round.

Himmelsblått won the Swedish top-flight – Allsvenskan – last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the 21st time. They also represented Sweden in the Champions League last season, but failed to cross the third qualifying round. Malmo prevailed 1-0 in their last encounter with FC Copenhagen in an away fixture.

FC Copenhagen kicked off their journey in the second qualifying round, where they defeated Drita from Kosovo 3-1 home and away. The visitors are enjoying an impressive undefeated streak, which has stretched to 17 games in all competitions. They will enter Tuesday’s meeting on the back of a six-match winning run.

Byens Hold won the Danish Superliga for a record 16th time last season, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League. They last participated in the competition in 2023-24, when they reached the round of 16 and fell to Manchester City 6-2 on aggregate. FC Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last five trips. Could they extend that record?

Malmo vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against FC Copenhagen.

Malmo have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Malmo have scored 13 goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

FC Copenhagen have won four matches and drawn once in their last five matches on the road.

Malmo have won all of their last five matches, the same as FC Copenhagen.

Malmo vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Malmo are conscious of the fact that they are set to host a Scandinavian rival. The Swedish team must be at their best to snatch a favourable outcome ahead of the return fixture.

Malmo come in as slight favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Malmo 2-1 FC Copenhagen

Malmo vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Malmo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Malmo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FC Copenhagen to score - Yes

