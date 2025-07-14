Malmo vs FC Iberia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Malmo and FC Iberia return to action in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they lock horns in the second leg of the first qualifying round on Tuesday. Henrik Rydstrom’s men head into the game in the driver’s seat in this tie following their dominant first-leg victory and will be looking to keep the ball rolling at the Eleda Stadium.

Malmo continued their push into the upper echelons of the Swedish Allsvenskan standings as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Norrköping last Saturday.

Before that, Rydstrom’s side put one foot firmly in the Champions League second qualifying round courtesy of a comfortable 3-1 victory over Iberia in their first-leg clash at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

Malmo, who are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan table, are eyeing a first Champions League appearance since the 2020-21 campaign, where they suffered a group stage exit with just one point from six games.

As for FC Iberia, they have lost each of their three games, including consecutive defeats against FC Dila and FC Torpedo Kutaisi in the Georgian Super Cup.

Levan Korghalidze’s men were unbeaten in each of their 18 competitive games preceding this run (13W, 5D), a run which has seen them open up a six-point lead at the top of the league table.

Iberia secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers thanks to a standout 2024 campaign, where they clinched the Erovnuli Liga crown — just their second top-flight title and a first since 2018.

Malmo vs FC Iberia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Malmo and FC Iberia, with the Swedish powerhouse claiming a 3-1 victory when they first met in last Tuesday’s first leg.

Malmo are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since a penalty-shootout defeat against Hacken in the Swedish Cup final in May.

Iberia are on a run of nine straight competitive away games without defeat in 2025, picking up five wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Malmo have lost just two of their last 13 home matches across all competitions while claiming nine wins and two draws since the start of February.

Malmo vs FC Iberia Prediction

Malmo showed their upper hand against Iberia in last week’s reverse leg and will return to the Eleda Stadium in high spirits.

Iberia have seen their form decline of late and we are backing Rydstrom’s side to secure another comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Malmo 3-0 FC Iberia

Malmo vs FC Iberia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Malmo (The hosts have led at half time in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Iberia's last five games)

