Malmo vs GAIS Goteborg prediction, preview, team news and more | Swedish Allsvenskan 2024

The action continues in round nine of the Swedish Allsvenskan as Malmo and GAIS Goteborg lock horns at the Eleda Stadium on Thursday. Henrik Rydstrom’s men have won their last three league games against the visitors and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this impressive run.

Malmo returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed IFK Goteborg 3-0 at the Gamla Ullevi on Monday.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Elfsborg on May 5 which saw their run of nine consecutive wins in all competitions come to an end.

Having picked up 21 points from eight matches, Malmo currently sit at the top of the Allsvenskan table, five points above second-placed Djurgarden, following what has been a solid start to the season.

Elsewhere, Jonas Lindberg and Alexander Ahl Holmstrom scored first-half goals to inspire GAIS Goteborg to a 2-0 victory over Västerås SK last time out.

Fredrik Holmberg’s side have now won all but one of their last five matches, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Djurgarden on April 28 being the exception.

With 15 points from eight matches, Goteborg are currently fourth in the league table but could move into second place with all three points on Thursday.

Malmo vs GAIS Goteborg Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Goteborg have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Malmo Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

GAIS Goteborg Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Malmo vs GAIS Goteborg Team News

Malmo

Oliver Berg, Stefano Vecchia, Niklas Moisander and Daníel Gudjohnsen have all been sidelined due to injuries and will play no part in Thursday’s game.

Injured: Oliver Berg, Stefano Vecchia, Niklas Moisander, Daníel Gudjohnsen

Suspended: None

GAIS Goteborg

Egzon Binaku, Filip Beckman and Richard Friday are all recuperating from injuries. Midfielder Joackim Aberg has been ruled out due to an illness.

Injured: Egzon Binaku, Filip Beckman, Richard Friday

Unavailable: Joackim Aberg

Suspended: None

Malmo vs GAIS Goteborg Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Johan Dahlin; Jens Larsen, Pontus Jansson, Derek Cornelius, Busanello; Sebastian Nanasi, Sergio Peña, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Søren Rieks; Isaac Kiese Thelin, Erik Botheim

GAIS Goteborg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mergim Krasniqi; August Wangberg, Robin Frej, Axel Norén, Robin Wendin Thomasson; Filip Gustafsson, Jonas Lindberg, William Milovanovic; Gustav Lundgren, Alexander Ahl Holmström, Mervan Celik

Malmo vs GAIS Goteborg Prediction

Malmo bounced back from their slip-up against Elfsborg with a resounding victory over IFK Goteborg and will head into Thursday with sky-high confidence.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Malmo to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 GAIS Goteborg