Malmo vs Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2023

Malmo will host Goteborg at the Eleda Stadion on Sunday in a mid-season friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their Allsvenskan campaign and will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Varnamo in their last game, with Taha Abdi Ali scoring a brace before Sweden international Sebastian Nanasi wrapped up the points late in the game.

Malmo will make their return to competitive action next weekend and will begin their preparations for the game this Sunday.

Goteborg, meanwhile, have struggled for results this season and now find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 2-0 by Sirius last time out and were already two goals down before former Trabzonspor man Anders Trondsen received a red card.

The visitors will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways ahead of the season restart in July.

Malmo vs Goteborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 50 meetings between Malmo and Goteborg. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture.

Malmo are the second-highest-scoring side in the Swedish top flight so far with a goal tally of 31.

Goteborg are one of six teams in the Allsvenskan this season yet to win a game on the road.

Di blåe have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 10.

Malmo vs Goteborg Prediction

Malmo are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf this year and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Goteborg, on the other hand, have lost their last three matches and are winless in their last six. They have struggled to perform away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Goteborg

Malmo vs Goteborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

Poll : 0 votes