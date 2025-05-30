Malmo vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Malmo and Hacken battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 12 clash on Sunday at the Eleda Stadion.

Ad

The game is taking place just four days after the two sides had faced off in the Svenska Cupen final at the same venue. Following a goalless draw, Hacken triumphed 4-2 victory on penalties to win a fourth cup title.

The Wasps now shift their attention to the league, where their last game was a 1-1 draw at Djurgarden, while Malmo fell 1-0 at Goteborg. The loss left the Sky Blues in fifth spot in the standings, with 19 points from 12 games, while Hacken are eighth with 15 points.

Ad

Trending

Malmo vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 13 wins from their last 40 head-to-head games with Hacken, losing 15.

The Svenska Cupen final ended a run of nine successive head-to-head games to produce at least three goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.

Malmo have won one of their last five games across competitions, losing one.

Six of Hacken's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Hacken have lost one of their last seven competitive games, losing twice.

Ad

Malmo vs Hacken Prediction

Malmo haven't had the title defence they would have envisaged at the start of the season. They have won one of their last three home games and are eight points off table-toppers Mjallby. However, the Sky Blues are capable of turning things around and cannot be ruled out of the title race as they aim for a three-peat.

Hacken, for their part, will be buzzing following their cup triumph. Their games have tended to be cagey affairs, and they will be aiming or maximum points here to climb up the standings.

Ad

Malmo will have scores to settle after losing the cup final and should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Hacken

Malmo vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Malmo to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More