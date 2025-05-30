Malmo vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Malmo and Hacken battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 12 clash on Sunday at the Eleda Stadion.
The game is taking place just four days after the two sides had faced off in the Svenska Cupen final at the same venue. Following a goalless draw, Hacken triumphed 4-2 victory on penalties to win a fourth cup title.
The Wasps now shift their attention to the league, where their last game was a 1-1 draw at Djurgarden, while Malmo fell 1-0 at Goteborg. The loss left the Sky Blues in fifth spot in the standings, with 19 points from 12 games, while Hacken are eighth with 15 points.
Malmo vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Malmo have 13 wins from their last 40 head-to-head games with Hacken, losing 15.
- The Svenska Cupen final ended a run of nine successive head-to-head games to produce at least three goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.
- Malmo have won one of their last five games across competitions, losing one.
- Six of Hacken's last seven games have produced less than three goals.
- Hacken have lost one of their last seven competitive games, losing twice.
Malmo vs Hacken Prediction
Malmo haven't had the title defence they would have envisaged at the start of the season. They have won one of their last three home games and are eight points off table-toppers Mjallby. However, the Sky Blues are capable of turning things around and cannot be ruled out of the title race as they aim for a three-peat.
Hacken, for their part, will be buzzing following their cup triumph. Their games have tended to be cagey affairs, and they will be aiming or maximum points here to climb up the standings.
Malmo will have scores to settle after losing the cup final and should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Hacken
Malmo vs Hacken Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Malmo to score over 1.5 goals