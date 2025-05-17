Malmo vs Halmstad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025 

Malmo and Halmstad will trade tackles in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 10 clash on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Eleda Stadion.

The home side will be aiming to bounce back from the 2-2 draw they played out to Varnamo wherein they let a lead slip twice. They went ahead through Daniel Gudjohnsen's fourth-minute strike while Mohammad Alsalkhadi drew the game level 30 minutes later. Pontus Janssen restored the visitors' lead in the 39th minute while Frank Junior Adjei equalized with practically his first touch of the game after coming on in the 79th minute.

Halmstad, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to GAIS. They took the lead through Yannick Aguero's 21st-minute strike while Ibrahim Diabate equalized six minutes later. The 25-year-old scored a brace in the second half to complete his hat-trick.

The loss left HBK in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 10 points from nine games. Malmo are fifth on 15 points.

Malmo vs Halmstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 26 wins from the last 41 head-to-head games. Halmstad were victorious four times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Malmo claimed a 1-0 away win.

Malmo have kept a clean sheet in six of the last seven head-to-head games.

Four of Halmstad's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Malmo's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Halmstad's last eight league games have been level at the break.

Malmo vs Halmstad Prediction

Malmo's disappointing start to the season hit another low as they dropped points to basement side Varnamo who claimed just their second point of the season in the game. The draw left the defending champions six points off table-toppers AIK.

Halmstad, for their part, also let a lead slip in defeat at home. Their chances of getting back to winning ways are slim, having not won a head-to-head game since 2008, losing each of the last five.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Malmo 3-0 Halmstad

Malmo vs Halmstad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Malmo to score over 1.5 goals

