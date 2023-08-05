Malmo vs Halmstads Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2023 

Malmo host Halmstads at the Eleda Stadion on Monday (August 7) in the Allsvenskan.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign and remain in contention for the Allsvenskan despite recent struggles. Malmo returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Varnamo, thanks to a brace from former Anderlecht striker Isaac Thelin and a second-half strike from Soren Rieks. Malmo are third in the league with 38 points from 17 games.

Halmstads, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season, struggling to pick up points recently. They lost 5-0 to Varbergs in their last league outing and only have themselves to blame after sub-par defending and goalkeeping. The visitors have 25 points from 17 games and are eighth in the Allsvenskan.

Malmo vs Halmstads Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between the two sides, with Malmo leading 23-5.

Malmo are unbeaten in 19 games in the fixture since 2009.

Halmstads have failed to score in six of their last seven games in the fixture.

Malmo have picked up 22 points at home in the Allsvenskan this season, the third-most in the competition.

Halmstads have scored 17 league goals this season, the fewest in the top half of the Allsvenskan.

Malmo vs Halmstads Prediction

Malmo's latest result snapped their three-game winless run. They have lost just one competitive game at home all year, though.

Halmstads, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight games. They have struggled in this fixture, and the trend could continue with a defeat.

Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Halmstads

Malmo vs Halmstads Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last seven matchups.)