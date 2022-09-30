Malmö vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Malmö will host Hammarby at Eleda Stadion in Allsvenskan action on Saturday.

Malmö vs Hammarby Preview

The defending champions are not in a comfortable position in the standings as the campaign enters its final lap. Malmo sit fourth on 40 points – eight adrift of the leaders Djurgarden. Every remaining game must be won, says coach Age Hareide. But that might not even be enough to defend their title if others win as well.

Di blåe will be facing one of the strongest sides of the campaign on Saturday. Hammarby finished fifth last season and they now sit just above Malmo with two more points. The meeting will be the main attraction of matchday 24. The hosts look cocky as they head into the clash on the back of two successive wins.

The visitors are eager to return to winning ways after two back-to-back stalemates that robbed them of four vital points. They could lose their third spot in the event of a further setback. Hammarby are also within striking distance of the summit, trailing the leaders by six points. A lot is at stake as they travel to Malmo for the clash.

The two sides are facing injury problems and it is unclear how the situation will affect their performances. Bajen will be without three key players, including center-back and captain Richárd Magyar - sidelined with a foot injury. Malmo have reported injuries to three players, including attacking midfielder Adi Nalic.

Malmö vs Hammarby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have won the Allsvenskan a record 25 times while Hammarby have been successful once in 2001.

Malmo have lost at home to Hammarby only two times dating back to 2008.

The highest scoreline between the two sides is a 6-3 win by Malmo in November 2008.

The two teams have played out a draw four times in all of their 22 clashes to date.

Malmo have won two of their last five games, losing three times while Hammarby have recorded two wins, two defeats and one draw.

Malmö vs Hammarby Prediction

This is an encounter where defeat is simply not an option for either side. The hosts will hope to extend their winning streak to a third game.

The visitors are fully aware that they will be switching places in the standings if they lose to the home side.

Supporters will raise the roof at Eleda Stadion to push Malmo to victory. We have seen that before, and we should see it again.

Prediction: Malmö 2-1 Hammarby

Malmö vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Malmö

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Malmö to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hammarby to score - Yes

