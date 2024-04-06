Malmo vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024 

Malmo and Hammarby will battle for three points in an Allsvenskan matchday two fixture on Sunday.

The hosts kick-started their title defense with a 5-1 away thrashing of Norrkoping last weekend. Isaac Kiese Thelin, Erik Botheim, Sebastian Nanasi, Soren Rieks and Stefano Vecchia scored for the visitors while Isak Sigurdeirsson scored a late consolation strike for IFK.

Hammarby, meanwhile, saw off Kalmar with a 3-1 home win. Nahir Besara broke the deadlock in the 14th minute while their lead was doubled three minutes later through Rasmus Sjostedt's own goal. Melker Hallberg halved the deficit in the 25th minute but Jusaf Erabi stepped off the bench to make sure of the victory.

The win took Bajen to fifth spot in the table on three points. Malmo sit at the summit of the standings.

Malmo vs Hammarby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 18 wins from the last 38 head-to-head games, Hammarby were victorious on 11 occasions while nine games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Malmo claimed a 3-1 away win.

Malmo have scored at least two goals in all five competitive games they have played this season.

Hammarby's four games in all competitions this term have witnessed goals at both ends.

Malmo are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games (three wins).

Malmo vs Hammarby Prediction

Malmo have already sent their statement of intent for the upcoming campaign. The Sky Blue are seemingly ready to defend their league title and their comprehensive opening-day win showed that they intend to continue from where they left off last time out. Henrik Rydström's side have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season and have also booked their spot in the final of the Svenska Cupen, where they will face Djurgarden next month.

Hammarby are the underdogs here but they have held their own in this fixture in recent years. The Stockholm outfit also claimed a comfortable win of their own on the opening day, albeit not as convincing as their hosts.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Malmo to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Hammarby

Malmo vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Malmo/Malmo