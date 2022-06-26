Malmo vs Helsingborgs prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Allsvenskan

Reigning champions Malmo will entertain Helsingborgs at the Eleda Stadion in Swedish Allsvenskan action on Monday.

Malmo find themselves in fifth position in the league standings, trailing league leaders Hacken by five points. They returned to winning ways in the league in their previous outing after three straight losses, as they overcame Degerfors 2-0 in a league fixture ahead of the international break.

They were in action in a friendly game last week and secured a 2-0 win against second-tier side Trelleborg.

Helsingborgs, who secured promotion into the top-flight just this season, find themselves at the bottom of the league table and have suffered four losses in a row. They have just one win to their name this season, with that victory coming against Elfsborg in April.

Malmo vs Helsingborgs Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 152 times in competitive fixtures. The home team have 74 wins to their names against their Scania-based rivals, who have 47 wins in this fixture.

The spoils have been shared 31 times in this fixture, though the last time they played out a draw was in 2014. Malmo have picked up seven wins in the eight games since that draw, while Di Röe have just one win to their name.

They last met in league action in 2020 at the Olympiastadion, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for the home team.

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Helsingborgs form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Malmo vs Helsingborgs Team News

Malmo

Anders Christiansen has played just five games this season as a thigh injury has kept him out of action since April. Oscar Lewicki and Adi Nalic are also expected to miss the game with injuries.

Malmö FF @Malmo_FF Sex klassiska derbymål! Vilket mål håller du högst?



2005: Daniel Andersson

2006: Afonso Alves

2010: Dardan Rexhepi

2015: Magnus Wolff Eikrem



2016: Mattias Svanberg



Injuries: Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic

Doubtful: Anders Christiansen

Suspension: None

Helsingborgs

Brandur Hendriksson has been sidelined with an ACL rupture and will play no part in this match.

Injuries: Brandur Hendriksson

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Malmo vs Helsingborgs Predicted XIs

Malmo (3-5-2): Ismael Diawara (GK); Eric Larsson, Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadzikadunic; Martin Olsson, Erdal Rakip, Sergio Pena, Sebastian Nnasi, Soren Rieks; Ola Toivonen, Isaac Kiese Thelin

Helsingborgs (4-3-3): Anders Lindegaard (GK); Emil Hellman, Casper Widell, Ali Suljic, Viljormur Davidsen; Lucas Lingman, Rasmus Jönsson, Adam Kaied; Taha Abdi Ali, Anthony van den Hurk, Kim Dennis Olsson

Malmo vs Helsingborgs Prediction

Himmelsblått bounced back with a 2-0 win in their previous outing after a run of three losses in a row, so they will be confident of a solid outing in this home game. They have dominated the proceedings in this Scanian derby and should be able to secure a win against the visitors, who have lost four games in a row.

Predicition: Malmo 2-1 Helsingborgs

