Malmo vs Kalmar prediction, preview, team news and more | Swedish Allsvenskan 2023-24

Action continues in round 11 of the Swedish Allsvenskan as Malmo and Kalmar square off at the Eleda Stadium on Friday (May 34). Henrik Rydstrom’s men head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive home wins across competitions.

Malmo were left spitting feathers on Monday as they drew 2-2 with Hacken after conceding twice in the final 15 minutes. However, Rydstrom’s men have lost once in 15 games across competitions, winning 12, since February.

With 25 points from 10 matches, Malmo lead the way atop the Allsvenskan table, three points above second-placed Djurgarden. Kalmar, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by beating Varnamo 2-0 at the Finnvedsvallen.

Henrik Jensen’s side had picked up one point from two outings and were on a run of two consecutive away losses, suffering defeats against Mjallby and Hacken.

Kalmar have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves in the penultimate spot in the points table with 10 points from 10 games, six points above last-placed Vasteras.

Malmo vs Kalmar Head-to-Head

With 28 wins from the last 50 meetings, Malmo boasts a superior record in the fixture. Kalmar have picked up 12 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Malmo Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Kalmar Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Malmo vs Kalmar Team News

Malmo

Malmo will be without several players who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Oliver Berg, Stefano Vecchia, Niklas Moisander, Daníel Gudjohnsen

Suspended: None

Kalmar

Simon Skrabb will sit out due to a one-game suspension. On the injury front, Kamlar will be without Johan Karlsson and Carl Gustafsson, who have been ruled out through knee and head injuries respectively.

Injured: Johan Karlsson, Carl Gustafsson

Suspended: Simon Skrabb

Malmo vs Kalmar Predicted XIs

Malmo (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Derek Cornelius, Pontus Jansson, Martin Olsson; Jens Larsen, Sebastian Nanasi, Sergio Peña, Lasse Johnsen, Busanello; Erik Botheim, Isaac Thelin

Kalmar (3-4-3): Jakob Kindberg; Rony Jansson, Lars Saetra, Rasmus Sjostedt; Arash Motaraghebjafarpour, Romario Pereira Sipiao, Robert Gojani, Abdussalam Magashy; Jacob Trenskow, Dino Islamovic, Jonathan Ring

Malmo vs Kalmar Prediction

While Kalmar will look to pick up where they left off against Varnamo, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Malmo side who boast a 100% home record this season.

Malmo head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Kalmar