Malmo vs Mjallby Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025 

Malmo and Mjallby will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 19 clash on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Eleda Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Copenhagen in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third-round qualification tie in midweek.

They will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-2 away win over Brommapojkarna.

Mjallby, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Sirius. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Robbie Ure's seventh-minute strike. Viktor Gustafson drew the game level nine minutes into the second half while Timo Stavitski stepped off the bench to score the match-winner.

The win left the Hallevik outfit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 43 points from 18 games. Malmo are fourth on 33 points.

Malmo vs Mjallby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 10 wins from the last 24 head-to-head games. Mjallby were victorious seven times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in the most recent meeting between both sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Malmo are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions in regulation time, winning nine games in this run.

Mjallby are unbeaten in their last 10 league games, winning eight games.

Mjallby have the best away record in the league, having garnered 20 points from nine games on their travels.

Malmo vs Mjallby Prediction

Malmo are two-time defending champions but their hopes for a three-peat are getting slimmer with each passing week. They currently sit 10 points off the summit and winning here is essential, as a loss would see them drop 13 points off the pace and possibly end their title defense.

Mjallby are the ones seeking to dethrone their hosts. The Hallevik outfit have been the standout side in the league and hold a four-point advantage at the summit as they aim to win a maiden Allsvenskan title. A win here would send a real statement of intent for Anders Torstensson's side.

We expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Malmo 1-1 Mjallby

Malmo vs Mjallby Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

