Malmo vs Mjallby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Malmo and Mjallby return to action in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they lock horns at the Swedbank Stadion on Sunday.

Di Blae will be looking to pick up a fourth league win on the spin and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Malmo returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled 10-man Sirius 3-0 last Saturday.

This followed a surprise 1-0 defeat at the hands of Goteborg in a friendly on June 25 which saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.

With 34 points from 13 matches, Henrik Rydstrom’s side currently sit at the top of the Allsvenskan table, two points above second-placed Elfsborg.

Elsewhere, Mjallby were denied successive wins for the first time since April as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kalmar last time out.

Prior to that, Anders Torstensson’s men turned in a superb team performance as they mounted a second-half comeback to claim a 3-2 friendly win over Helsingborg on June 27.

Mjallby, who have managed just one win in their last five league matches, are currently ninth in the league table, level on 16 points with 10th-placed Hammarby.

Malmo vs Mjallby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Malmo hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mjallby have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Malmo are unbeaten in all but one of their last 15 league games against the Hällevik outfit, claiming eight wins and six draws since November 2010.

Mjallby have managed just one win in their last five away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since April.

Rydstrom’s side are currently on a run of eight consecutive home games without defeat in the league, claiming six wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss to Djurgarden last October.

Malmo vs Mjallby Prediction

While Mjallby will be looking to move into the top half of the table, standing in their way is a rampant Malmo side who have been near impenetrable at home this year. Di Blae have a superb record in this fixture and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Mjallby

Malmo vs Mjallby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than bookings in six of their last 10 clashes)

