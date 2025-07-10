Malmö vs Norrköping Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Malmö will host Norrköping at the Eleda Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways and push higher up the table after a disappointing first half of the season.
Malmö only managed to pick up a point as they featured in a goalless draw against GAIS last weekend, leaving them fifth in the league table. The Blue Ones have been underwhelming so far this season with only six victories from 15 league outings and will need to put together a good run of results in the second half of the season to stand a chance of earning European qualification.
Norrköping also have just one win in their last five but are in much worse position going into the weekend as they sit only two points above the relegation zone. Peking were edged in their 1-0 loss to Brommapojkarna last time out through an 88th-minute winner and will hope to put up a much better performance against the defending champions on Saturday.
Malmö vs Norrköping Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 159 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Malmö have won 68 of those games, while 41 have ended in draws and Norrköping have won the remaining 50.
- The hosts have won each of the last five editions of this fixture, scoring a remarkable total of 16 goals across those games.
- The visitors have scored 10 goals across their last 10 meetings with Malmö but have only won one of those games.
- Malmö have the joint-second-best defensive record in the league with only 11 goals conceded after 15 games.
- Norrköping have the joint-third worst defensive record in the Swedish top flight, having conceded 25 goals in just 14 games.
Malmö vs Norrköping Prediction
Di blåe are favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their dominant recent history in this fixture and a much better position in the league. The record title holders will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points this weekend.
Kamraterna will be satisfied to get a point against the hosts this weekend but will need to improve on their poor defensive record to stand a chance of getting a result.
Prediction: Malmö 2-0 Norrköping
Malmö vs Norrköping Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Malmö to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)