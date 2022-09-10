Malmo vs Norrkoping prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Malmo will welcome Norrkoping to the Eleda Stadion for a matchday 22 fixture in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The home side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Braga at the same ground in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Bruno Rodrigues and Rafael Horta scored in either half to help the Portuguese outfit claim all three points.

Norrkoping were rampant in a surprise 4-1 bashing of Hammarby on home turf in league action last weekend. The visitors took the lead in the first half through an own goal by Ari Skulason but Arnor Sigurdsson's second-half brace from the spot inspired a remarkable turnaround.

The victory helped Kamraterna pull further clear of the relegation zone. They currently sit in 11th spot on 24 points, while Malmo occupy seventh spot with 34 points to their name.

Malmo vs Norrkoping Head-to-Head

Malmo have 14 wins from their last 27 matches against Norrkoping. Six games ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July when goals from Moustafa Zeidan and Isaac Thelin helped Malmo claim a 2-0 away victory.

Malmo form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Norrkoping form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Malmo vs Norrkoping Team News

Malmo

Mahame Siby (hip) and Adi Nalic (knee) are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Adi Nalic, Mahame Siby

Suspension: None

Norrkoping

Viktor Agardius, Kristoffer Khazeni and Jean Brito have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Viktor Agardius, Kristoffer Khazeni, Jean Brito

Suspension: None

Malmo vs Norrkoping Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (5-3-2): Johan Dahlin (GK); Martin Olsson, Niklas Moisander, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Lasse Nielsen, Felix Beijimo; Anders Christiansen, Erdal Rakip, Moustafa Zeidan; Jo Inge Berget, Isaac Thelin

Norrkoping Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oscar Jansson (GK); Daniel Eid, Anton Eriksson, Marco Lund Nielsen, Linus Wahlqvist; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Jacob Ortmark, Ari Skulason; Arnor Sigurdsson, Christoffer Nyman, Jonathan Levi

Malmo vs Norrkoping Prediction

Malmo have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, which has left them out of the race in their quest to defend their league crown.

However, Di blåe still have superior quality to Norrkoping and enter the game as firm favorites. Malmo have a strong home record and tend to do well in games where they are favorites.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Norrkoping

