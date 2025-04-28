Malmo vs Oster Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2025 

Malmo and Oster trade tackles in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday six clash on Tuesday at the Eleda Stadion.

The hosts will hope to bouce back from their 2-0 defeat at Hammarby last week. Sebastian Tounekti broke the deadlock in the 74th minute before Markus Karlsson made sure of the result with five minutes left.

Oster, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Djurgarden. Mattis Adolfsson scored an own goal with three minutes left to decude the contest. The defeat left the Vaxjo outfit in 14th spot in the standings, with three points from five games, while Malmo are eighth with eight points.

Malmo vs Oster Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have five wins from the last 11 head-to-head games with Osters, losing twice.

Their most recent clash in February 2024 saw Malmo win 2-0 at home in the Svenska Cupen.

Oster have lost four of their five league games this season, winning one.

Six of Malmo's last eight games across competitions have seen at least one side fail to score.

Malmo are unbeaten in six home games across competitions this season in the domestic season, winning three.

Four of Oster's five league games this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Malmo vs Oster Prediction

Malmo are two-time defending champions of the Allsvenskan and are the favourites to win a three-peat. They are on a three-game winless streak, losing one, though.

However, they enter as the heavy pre-game favourites and will be expected to return to winning ways, despite going winless in four home games, losing one.

Oster, for their part, returned to the top flight for the first time since 2013. They have struggled on their return to the elite stage and have managed just one victory all season, though.

Hence, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Malmo 3-0 Oster

Malmo vs Oster Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Malmo to score over 1.5 goals

