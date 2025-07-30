Malmo will welcome RFS to Eleda Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Latvia, and Himmelsblått registered a 4-1 away win.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to six games last week, recording a 3-2 away win over Brommapojkarna in the Allsvenskan.

Hugo Bolin scored in the 16th minute, and Otto Rosengren equalized in the 66th minute. An own goal from Eric Björkander helped them take the decisive lead six minutes later.

The visitors bounced back from their loss in the first leg with a 6-2 win over Tukums in the Latvian Higher League on Saturday. Darko Lemajić scored a hat-trick and also had an assist to his name.

Malmo vs RFS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. The Sky Blue registered an away win, and the visitors will look to return the favor here.

The hosts have an unbeaten record against Latvian teams, winning four of the seven games thus far.

RFS have won their last five away games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven appearances in the Champions League qualifiers, recording four wins. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Himmelsblått are on a six-game winning streak at home in all competitions. They have scored three goals apiece in five games in that period.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in their three games in the Champions League qualifiers thus far.

Malmo vs RFS Prediction

Malmo are undefeated across all competitions since May and will look to extend their unbeaten streak here. They have scored 18 goals in their last six games and are expected to continue their prolific run here. Notably, just one of their four wins against Latvian teams has been registered at home.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after eight games in the first leg, but bounced back with a win on Saturday. They have won their last five away games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals while conceding just once.

While both teams have enjoyed a prolific run in recent games, considering the home advantage for the Sky Blue, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 RFS

Malmo vs RFS Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

