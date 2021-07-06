Malmo vs Riga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Malmo entertain Riga at the Malmö Stadion in the first round qualifying fixture for the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 campaign on Wednesday.

Both clubs have begun their domestic season and occupy second place in the Allsvenskan and Latvian Higher League respectively.

The home side last reached the Champions League finals in the 2015-16 campaign and have since made two appearances in the Europa League.

Riga FC was founded in 2014 and have won three Latvian titles. They have only played in qualifying fixtures for the Champions League and Europa League and never made it to the finals.

Labas ziņas!🔥 Trešdien UEFA Čempionu līgas kvalifikācijas pirmās kārtas spēli starp Zviedrijas 🇸🇪 čempioni "Malmö FF" un Latvijas 🇱🇻 čempioni "Riga Football Club" tiešraidē varēsiet skatīties @Sportacentrs - gan mājaslapā, gan TV kanālā. Mača sākums pulksten 20:00!🖥⚽🦁👍 pic.twitter.com/SFvXyJAlS3 — Riga FC (@RigaFC_Official) July 5, 2021

Malmo vs Riga Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Malmo have squared off against Latvian opponents four times so far and are unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

Malmo will be the first Swedish opponent in Riga's history.

Malmo form guide (Allsvenskan): L-W-W-W-D

Riga form guide (Latvian Higher League): L-W-W-L-W

Malmo vs Riga Team News

Malmo

Ola Toivonen is the only injury concern for the home side at the moment. The striker has been ruled out on account of a knee injury and has not been named in the squad for the two legs of the first round qualifying fixtures.

I morgon tisdag släpper vi de första biljetterna till hemmamatchen mot IK Sirius FK i Allsvenskan. Till den här matchen kommer vi göra det möjligt för åskådare att sitta i sällskap om två personer. Här hittar du allt inför morgondagens biljettsläpp. — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) July 5, 2021

Injuries: Ola Toivonen

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Riga

Vladimirs Kamešs is the one injury concern for the visiting team in this game. The winger has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

Injuries: Vladimirs Kamešs

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Malmo vs Riga Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Felix Bejmo, Lasse Nielsen, Franz Brosson, Jonas Knudsen; Pavle Vagic, Erdal Rakip; Jo Inge Berget, Adi Nalic, Veljko Birmancevic; Antonio Colak

Riga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberts Ozols; Antonijs Černomordijs, Armands Pētersons, Antons Kurakins, Miloš Vranjanin; Edgar Babayan, Vladislavs Fjodorovs, Lipe Veloso, Ivan Paurević; Kule Mbombo, Jean-Baptiste Léo

Malmo vs Riga Prediction

Both teams have fared well in their domestic leagues and are expected to bring that form to the Champions League as well. Malmo are the favorites in this tie, given their home advantage and unbeaten record against Latvian sides.

We predict the game will end in a win for the hosts and the odds of them keeping a clean sheet are also good.

Prediction: Malmo 2-0 Riga

