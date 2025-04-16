Malmo vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Malmo FF and Sirius will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday four clash on Friday (April 18th). The game will be played at Eleda Stadion.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away to AIK on Monday.

Sirius, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Brommapojkarna. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Ezekiel Alladoh breaking the deadlock in the 54th minute while Anton Kurochkin scored a brace to help the visitors claim all three points.

The loss left them in 14th spot in the table, with three points to show for their efforts in three games. Malmo are third with seven points to their name.

Malmo vs Sirius Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 13 wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Sirius were victorious twice while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when Sirius claimed a 1-0 away win.

Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Malmo are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions (five wins).

Sirius' three league games this season have been level at the break.

The last three head-to-head games have been won by the away side on the day.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Malmo vs Sirius Prediction

Malmo are two-time defending champions and are the favorites to make it a three-peat. They began the season by winning their opening two games and are also through to the final of the Svenska Cupen.

Sirius, for their part, claimed a shock win on their most recent visit to this ground and will be aiming to win consecutive games for the first time. They have started their season with a win in their opening game but have lost two games since then. Four of their six games this season across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Malmo are the heavy favorites in this game and we are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Sirius

Malmo vs Sirius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More