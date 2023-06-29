Malmo vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2023

Malmo and Sirius go head-to-head at the Eleda Stadium in round 13 of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Di Blåe are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Christer Mattiasson’s men and will look to extend this impressive record.

Malmo were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat against Goteborg on home turf.

Henrik Rydstrom’s side were previously on a run of two successive league wins, seeing off Degerfors and Varnamo respectively.

With 31 points from 12 games, Malmo currently sit at the summit of the Allsvenskan standings, two points above second-placed Elfsborg.

Like the hosts, Sirius were on the receiving end of a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Hammarby in last Monday’s friendly.

The Blåsvart now turn their attention to the Allsvenskan, where they are on a run of three consecutive wins, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since May’s 2-1 loss to Halmstads.

Sirius are currently 11th in the league standings, having picked up 14 points from their 12 matches so far.

Malmo vs Sirius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 14 meetings between the sides.

Sirius have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Mattiasson’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Eleda Stadium , losing six and claiming two draws since February 2016.

Malmo have won all but one of their last six league home games, with a 2-2 draw with Hacken on May 21 being the exception.

Sirius are winless in eight of their last nine away games across all competitions, losing three and picking up five draws since the start of March.

Malmo vs Sirius Prediction

While Sirius have put together a fine run of form in the league, they face a Malmo side who have been near impenetrable at home this season.

Rydstrom’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the Blåsvart.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Sirius

Malmo vs Sirius Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last six meetings between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes