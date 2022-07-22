Malmo vs Sirius prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022

Malmo will host Sirius at the Eleda Stadium on Saturday in the 15th round of the 2022 Allsvenskan campaign.

Malmo are enjoying a good run of form in the league at the moment and are now pushing for the top of the table. They beat Norrkoping 2-0 in their last league outing with new signing Moustafa Zeidan dropping a man-of-the-match performance in his debut for the club as he scored the opener and assisted for the second.

The hosts sit fifth in the league table with 27 points from 15 games. They were beaten in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Sirius have had mixed results in the league this season but have performed well of late. They beat Degerforfs 2-0 in their last game via goals from Marcus Mathisen and Adam Hellborg in either half before Christian Kouakou squandered the chance to make it three from the penalty spot.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 21 points picked up so far. They will be looking to build on their latest results when they play this weekend.

Malmo vs Sirius Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Malmo and Sirius. The home side are undefeated in all 12 matchups, winning 10 times and drawing the other two.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Blue Ones won 3-2.

Malmo Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Sirius Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Malmo vs Sirius Team News

Malmo

Adi Nalic and Romain Gall both remain out with long-term injuries and will not feature for the hosts this weekend. Soren Rieks is on the path to full fitness and could sit this one out.

Injured: Adi Nalic, Romain Gall

Doubtful: Soren Rieks

Suspended: None

Sirius

Team captain Tim Björkström came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tim Bjorkstrom

Suspended: None

Malmo vs Sirius Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Martin Olsson; Felix Beijmo, Anders Christiansen, Sergio Pena, Moustafa Zeidan, Jo Inge Beret; Veljko Birmancevic, Isaac Kiese Thelin

Sirius Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Nilsson; Kristopher Da Graca, Jamie Roche, Marcus Mathisen; Aron Bjarnason, Daniel Stensson, Yukiya Sugita, Filip Rogic, Johan Karlsson; Patrik Karlsson, Christian Kouakou

Malmo vs Sirius Prediction

Malmo have won four of their last five league games. They have won their last four games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Sirius are on a three-game unbeaten run after going winless in their three prior. However, they have struggled for results on the road in the league this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Sirius

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far