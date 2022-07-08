Malmo vs Varberg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Allsvenskan

The 2022 Allsvenskan campaign continues this weekend and will see Malmo host Varberg at the Eleda Stadium on Saturday in the 13th round of the Swedish top-flight.

Malmo have floundered in their title defense this season. They suffered a shock 2-1 loss to newly-promoted GIF Sundsvall in their last game as they were the more dominant side but could not find a way past an inspired Andreas Andersson in the opposition goal.

The defending champions sit fifth in the league table with 21 points from 13 games. They will be looking to shake off last weekend's defeat and get their campaign back on track on Saturday.

Varberg have had mixed results in the league this season but returned to winning ways with a clinical 3-0 win over Varnamo last time out.

Oliver Alfonsi and Robin Simovic were both on the scoresheet early after the restart before Eliton Junior came off the bench to complete the rout with his first-ever goal for the club.

The visitors sit 12th in the league standings with 14 points from 12 games and will be targeting back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Malmo vs Varberg Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Malmo and Varberg. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been two draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Malmo Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Varberg Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Malmo vs Varberg Team News

Malmo

The hosts have a few injured personnel ahead of their weekend clash, including Isaac Kiese Thelin, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic and former Denmark international Soren Rieks.

Injured: Isaac Kiese Thelin, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic, Soren Rieks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Varberg

The visitors will be without the services of Hampus Zackrisson and Jon Birkfeldt this weekend as the duo are both injured.

Injured: Hampus Zackrisson, Jon Birkfeldt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malmo vs Varberg Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin; Jonas Knudsen, Matej Chalus, Lasse Nielsen, Eric Larsson; Anders Christiansen, Sergio Pena, Erdal Rakip; Veljko Birmancevic, Patriot Sejdiu, Jo Inge Berget

Varberg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fredrik Andersson; Joakim Linder, Oliver Stanisic, Anton Liljenback; Montader Marked, Oliver Alfonsi, Luke Le Roux, Andre Boman, Eric Alexander; Des Kunst, Robin Simovic

Malmo vs Varberg Prediction

Malmo shook off their league disappointments last weekend to pick up a 3-2 home victory over Vikingur Reykjavik in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday. They have now won five of their last six games across all competitions and are in good form going into the weekend game.

Varberg's latest result ended a run of consecutive defeats but marked just their second victory in their last nine league games. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Varberg

