Malmo vs Varnamo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Malmo will host Varnamo at the Eleda Stadium on Sunday in the 25th round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways as they look to make a late push for European qualification.

Ad

Malmo, who have won the last three Allsvenskan titles, have had a disappointing season so far and are effectively out of the title race as they sit in sixth place, 18 points off the top with just six games to go.

Di blåe suffered their fifth defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Djugården last weekend, but are just four points off the top three and will hope to get maximum points in the final weeks of the season to qualify for next season's Conference League playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Varnamo, on the other hand, suffered a fourth consecutive loss as they squandered an early lead in their 2-1 defeat to Halmstad last weekend. The visitors, who only avoided relegation through the playoffs last season, are currently sitting at the bottom of the table, 10 points deep in the relegation zone and will be desperate to get results in the last six games of the season to achieve safety.

Malmo vs Varnamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday will mark the 10th ever meeting between the two sides. Malmo have won five of the previous nine meetings, while the remaining four have ended in draws.

The hosts have scored an impressive 17 goals across their previous meetings with Varnamo.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of their nine meetings with Sunday's hosts.

Malmö have the second-best defensive record in the Swedish top flight this season, having conceded only 21 goals after 24 games played so far.

Varnamo have the worst defensive record in the league with 49 goals conceded after only 24 games.

Ad

Malmo vs Varnamo Prediction

Di blåe are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will only need to move past their recent lapses to get a comfortable win.

Varnamo will only hope to avoid a blowout defensive and will be elated to get a point against the defending champions.

Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Varnamo

Malmo vs Varnamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malmo to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in nine of the visitors' last 10 games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More