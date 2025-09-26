Malmo vs Varnamo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Malmo will host Varnamo at the Eleda Stadium on Sunday in the 25th round of the 2025 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways as they look to make a late push for European qualification.
Malmo, who have won the last three Allsvenskan titles, have had a disappointing season so far and are effectively out of the title race as they sit in sixth place, 18 points off the top with just six games to go.
Di blåe suffered their fifth defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Djugården last weekend, but are just four points off the top three and will hope to get maximum points in the final weeks of the season to qualify for next season's Conference League playoffs.
Varnamo, on the other hand, suffered a fourth consecutive loss as they squandered an early lead in their 2-1 defeat to Halmstad last weekend. The visitors, who only avoided relegation through the playoffs last season, are currently sitting at the bottom of the table, 10 points deep in the relegation zone and will be desperate to get results in the last six games of the season to achieve safety.
Malmo vs Varnamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday will mark the 10th ever meeting between the two sides. Malmo have won five of the previous nine meetings, while the remaining four have ended in draws.
- The hosts have scored an impressive 17 goals across their previous meetings with Varnamo.
- The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of their nine meetings with Sunday's hosts.
- Malmö have the second-best defensive record in the Swedish top flight this season, having conceded only 21 goals after 24 games played so far.
- Varnamo have the worst defensive record in the league with 49 goals conceded after only 24 games.
Malmo vs Varnamo Prediction
Di blåe are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will only need to move past their recent lapses to get a comfortable win.
Varnamo will only hope to avoid a blowout defensive and will be elated to get a point against the defending champions.
Prediction: Malmo 3-1 Varnamo
Malmo vs Varnamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in nine of the visitors' last 10 games)