Malmo vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

Malmo and Zenit will battle for three points at the Eleda Stadion in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The home side have already been eliminated from the running to qualify for the knockout rounds but still have their eyes set on dropping to the Europa League.

Zenit have an outside shot at finishing in the top two depending on results elsewhere and will need maximum points in Sweden to keep their hopes alive.

Malmo come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Hacken in the Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Tuesday's visitors were rampant in a 5-1 home thrashing of Nizhny Novrogod in the Russian Premier League on Friday.

Malmo vs Zenit Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a resounding 4-0 home win for Zenit on matchday two. Four different men got on the scoresheet to inspire the victory for the Russians.

Malmo have managed three wins from their last five games in all competitions. Zenit have a similar record from the same sequence, with three wins, one defeat and one draw recorded.

Malmo form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Zenit form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Malmo vs Zenit Team News

Malmo

Anders Christiansen (thigh), Felix Beijmo (collarbone), Jonas Knudsen (knee) and Ola Toivonen (knee) have all been ruled out for the Swedish champions with injuries.

Injuries: Anders Christiansen, Felix Beijmo, Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen

Suspension: None

Zenit

Stanislav Kritsyuk (leg) and Daler Kuzyaev (knock) are unavailable due to injuries. Midfielder Claudinho has been ruled out with an illness.

Injuries: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Daler Kuzyaev

Illness: Claudinho

Suspension: None

Malmo vs Zenit Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin (GK); Eric Larsson, Niklas Moisander, Franz Brorsson; Adi Nalic, Bonke Innocent, Sergio Pena, Sebastian Nnasi, Soren Rieks; Antonio Colak, Malik Abubakari

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Stanislav Kritsyuk (GK); Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy; Aleksey Sutormin, Danil Krugovoy, Andrie Mostvoy, Wendel; Sardar Azmoun, Malcolm; Artem Dzyuba

Malmo vs Zenit Prediction

The home side have nothing to lose and are likely to go all out in search of their first points and goal of the campaign in front of their fans.

Zenit have a very slim chance of progressing to the knockout round but the Russian champions will be keen to hold on to third place and drop to the Europa League.

The visitors are favorites owing to their superior pedigree and quality but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Malmo 2-2 Zenit

