Malta U21 vs Spain U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Malta U21 will host Spain U21 in a qualifier for the 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat away to Slovakia U21 last month. Matej Trusa inspired the rout for his team with a hat-trick.

Spain U21 comprehensively dispatched Northern Ireland U21 with a routine 3-0 win on home turf. Sergio Gomez put the Iberians on their way to victory with a first-half brace.

The win helped La Rojita hold on to top spot in Group C of the qualifiers. They have picked up maximum points from four matches while Malta sit in fourth spot on three points.

Malta U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides at this level. Spain secured a 2-0 victory the only time both sides met in June 2005.

The hosts are currently on a three-game losing run since their shock 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland in September. Spain U21 have won four matches on the bounce since being eliminated from the 2021 European Under-21 Championship by Portugal.

Malta U21 form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Spain U21 form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Malta U21 vs Spain U21 Team News

Malta U21

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21

Hugo Guillamon, Nico Williams and Nico Gonzalez are among the players with La Liga experience who have been included in Spain's squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malta U21 vs Spain U21 Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rashed Al-Tumi (GK); Carlo Lonardelli, Christian Gauci, Matthew Ellul; Andreas Vella, Ayrton Attard, Marcus Grima, Karl Mohnani; Alexander Satariano, Bradley Sciberras, Jake Engerer

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Alejandro Frances, Victor Gomez; Unai Vencedor, Benat Turrientes, Rodri Sanchez; Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Fer Nino

Malta U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

Spain are vastly superior to their hosts and anything other than a comprehensive victory would represent a gargantuan shock.

Malta are unlikely to go toe-to-toe with their opponents, knowing their limitations at both ends, and they will instead seek to keep the scoreline respectable. That is unlikely though, owing to the abundance of top-flight players available to Luis de la Fuente.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Malta U21 0-5 Spain U21

