Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Malta will invite Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Ta' Qali National Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday. This will be the last friendly of the year for the two teams.

Ad

Ħomor were in action against the Netherlands in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday and suffered a 4-0 home defeat. They failed to score after two games and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

The visitors saw their winless streak extended to two games on Thursday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cyprus in the World Cup qualifiers. Nikola Katić broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, and an own goal from Neofytos Michael doubled their lead in the 36th minute.

Ad

Trending

Konstantinos Laifis halved the deficit late in the first half, and Ioannis Pittas bagged a stoppage-time equalizer from the penalty spot.

Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times in all competitions. These meetings have produced conclusive results, with Bosnia recording three wins.

They last met in the qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2008, and the visitors recorded a 1-0 win.

Ħomor have just one win in their four meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered at home in a friendly in 1999.

Malta have registered just one win across all competitions in 2025, with that triumph registered at home against San Marino in a friendly last month.

Zmajevi have conceded two goals apiece in three of their last four games in all competitions.

The visitors have played just one friendly in 2025, and they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Slovenia in that match.

Ad

Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Ħomor have won two of their last nine games in all competitions, with both wins registered at home in friendlies. They have failed to score in five of their seven games this year, which is a cause for concern.

Zmajevi have seen a drop in form, and they have won just one of their last four games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back Bosnia to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Malta 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bosnia and Herzegovina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More