Malta vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2023

Malta play host to England in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali this Friday.

England currently sit at the top of Group C, having defeated both Italy and Ukraine thus far in their qualifying campaign. Due to these wins, it’s highly likely that Gareth Southgate’s side will be heading to Germany in 2024, but there is still work to be done.

Malta, meanwhile, are bottom of the group after suffering back-to-back defeats to North Macedonia and Italy in March. Ranked 172nd in the world by FIFA, it’s highly doubtful they will qualify for next summer’s tournament.

Malta vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malta and England last faced off in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. England came out on top in both games, beating Malta 2-0 at home and 0-4 away.

The only other meeting between these sides took place in June 2000 in a friendly game prior to Euro 2000. England ran out 1-2 winners thanks to goals from Emile Heskey and Martin Keown.

Alarmingly, Malta have only ever won four games during UEFA European Championship campaigns despite playing 106 games dating back to 1964.

England’s Harry Kane will be looking to extend his international record with at least one goal in this game. The Tottenham striker became his country’s top scorer in March, eclipsing Wayne Rooney by reaching the 55-goal mark.

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze will be hoping to claim his first cap for England in this game. He has been called into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time since an Achilles injury prevented him from going to UEFA Euro 2020.

Malta vs England Prediction

While England’s players may be slightly tired from a tough Premier League season, the chances of them falling to an upset loss in this match sit between slim and none.

Malta are one of the weaker European sides right now, and their defense simply isn’t cut out to deal with the kind of attacking talent that England can muster, even if Gareth Southgate plays a weaker side.

The match might start slowly, but fans should expect a comfortable away win here.

Prediction: Malta 0-4 England

Malta vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – England to win.

Tip 2: England to score at least 2 goals – Yes (England have scored at least 2 goals in all of their previous games against Malta).

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score for England – Yes (Kane has scored four goals in his last four appearances for England).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes