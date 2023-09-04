Malta vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

Malta host Gibraltar at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Wednesday (September 6) in a friendly.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their 2024 European Championship qualification campaign, finding themselves rock-bottom in Group C with zero points. Malta lost 1-0 to Ukraine in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin.

Malta return to competitive action next week against North Macedonia in matchday five of the Euro 2024 qualifiers following this friendly.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, have not fared any better than Malta in the European qualifiers. They're one of three teams in the competition yet to score. Gibraltar lost 3-0 to Ireland in their last game, managing just two shots on target.

Malta vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with each team winning once.

Gibraltar are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Malta have scored twice in their last six games across competitions.

Gibraltar's last away win came in October 2020 when they beat Liechtenstein 1-0 at the Rheinpark Stadion in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Malta are 171st in the FIFA rankings and sit 27 places above Gibraltar.

Malta vs Gibraltar Prediction

Malta are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost five of their last six games across competitions. They're winless in four home games.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak without scoring. They have lost their last nine away games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Malta 1-0 Gibraltar

Malta vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Malta's last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Gibraltar's last seven games.)