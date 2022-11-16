Malta vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

Malta will welcome Greece to the Ta' Qali National Stadium for an international friendly fixture on Thursday, 17 November.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Israel in an international friendly in September. The Israelis took a 32nd-minute lead through Bibras Natcho but Alexander Satariano and Ferdinando Apap scored in the final six minutes to help their nation complete the comeback.

Greece triumphed over Northern Ireland with a 3-1 home win in League C of the UEFA Nations League. Dimitrios Pelkas, Georgios Masouras and Petros Mantalos all found the back of the net to guide the Greeks to all three points, with Shane Lavery scoring a consolation for the Northern Irish.

Malta have two friendlies lined up in this international window and will face the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, 20 November. Greece will trade tackles with Hungary on the same day.

Malta vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 10 occasions in the past. Greece have seven wins to their name while Malta were victorious in one previous match.

This will be their first meeting in over a decade. Their last clash came in a Euro 2012 qualifier in June 2011 when Greece claimed a 3-1 home win.

Greece have won five of their last six matches in all competitons.

Three of Malta's last five matches produced three goals and also witnessed both teams find the back of the net.

Each of Malta's last four games was decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Greece's last eight matches saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Malta have failed to score in three of the four head-to-head games in the 21st century.

Malta vs Greece Prediction

Malta have been on an upward trajectory in recent months, having won three of their last five games. Home advantage also gives them an edge when they welcome Greece for a friendly.

Teddy Teuma Fan Page @Teddy_Teuma_Fan



Malta vs Greece

17 Nov 2022

18:00

🏟 National Stadium Ta' Qali



Malta vs Ireland

20 Nov 2022

20:00

🏟 National Stadium Ta' Qali Teddy Teuma has been chosen by the @MaltaFA1900 for these upcoming fixtures:Malta vs Greece17 Nov 202218:00🏟 National Stadium Ta' QaliMalta vs Ireland20 Nov 202220:00🏟 National Stadium Ta' Qali Teddy Teuma has been chosen by the @MaltaFA1900 for these upcoming fixtures:🇲🇹 Malta vs Greece 🇬🇷📆 17 Nov 2022⌚️18:00🏟 National Stadium Ta' Qali🇲🇹 Malta vs Ireland 🇮🇪📆 20 Nov 2022⌚️20:00🏟 National Stadium Ta' Qali https://t.co/P1Q4CbvR6v

The Falcons have also been competitive even in games where they have lost and Greece will have to be at their best if they are to leave Ta'Qali with a win.

Prediction: Malta 1-2 Greece

Malta vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Greece to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Greece to score 2+ goals

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes