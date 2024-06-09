Malta vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2024

Malta and Greece return to action on Tuesday when they square off in a friendly at Untersberg-Arena. Nikolaos Papadopoulos’ men have picked up six wins and two draws in the last eight meetings between the two sides and will be looking to extend this unbeaten run.

Malta were on the receiving end of a humbling 7-1 defeat against the Czech Republic in their friendly matchup at the Untersberg-Arena on Friday.

Michele Marcolini’s side have now gone seven consecutive games without a win, losing five and claiming two draws since scraping a 1-0 victory over Gibraltar back in September 2023.

Greece head into Tuesday’s game looking to pick up a morale-boosting win as they ramp up preparations for their upcoming UEFA Nations League in September.

Trending

Greece, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways at the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against European powerhouse Germany.

This followed a penalty-shootout loss against Georgia in the European Championship qualifying playoff on Match 24 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With the defeat to Germany, Greece have now failed to win five of their last six friendlies, losing three and claiming two draws since March 2022.

Malta vs Greece Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Greece boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Malta have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Malta Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

Greece Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Malta vs Greece Team News

Malta

Joseph Mbong picked up a red card against the Czech Republic on Friday and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Joseph Mbong

Greece

Fotis Ioannidis was forced off injured opening the opening 10 against Germany last on Friday and is out of contention for Greece.

Injured: Fotis Ioannidis

Suspended: None

Malta vs Greece Predicted XI

Malta Predicted XI (3-5-2): Henry Bonello; Jean Borg, Enrico Pepe, Steve Borg; Ryan Camenzuli, Stephen Pisani, Teddy Teuma, Zach Muscat, Matthew Guillaumier; Kemar Reid, Paul Mbong

Greece Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Dimitrios Giannoulis, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Lazaros Rota; Petros Mantalos, Manolis Siopis; Anastasios Bakasetas, Christos Tzolis, Giorgos Masouras; Vangelis Pavlidis

Malta vs Greece Prediction

Fresh off the back of a humiliating defeat against the Czech Republic, Malta will head into Tuesday’s tie looking to restore some pride and end their winless run.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we predict Greece will claim the win at Untersberg-Arena.

Prediction: Malta 0-3 Greece